Minnesota Twins Squirrel Attacks Again!

The Minnesota Twins Squirrel was back on the attack again Tuesday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. The sprinting squirrel first made headlines when he ran across homeplate and into the Twins dugout during Monday nights game against the White Sox.

Tuesday night he made a bit longer dash through the infield then ran right through the legs of Minnesota Twins Max Kepler as he was leading off first base. Then he dove into the White Sox dugout before escaping through a hole in the wall.

With the popularity of the rodents run-by onfield antics, ya suppose he should get a little consideration as the Twins new mascot? Try this on: “The Minnesota Squirrels”!?