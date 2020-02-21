Spring Training officially begins today (February 21) for the Minnesota Twins as they open play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Fans can get a head start on filling their baseball fix with Spring Training games beginning. The Twins will open play at 5:05 CT against the Gophers. Minnesota will continue to play Spring Training games on most days through the rest of February and almost all of March.

Twins fans will be able to watch Spring Training games through the MLB website as part of MLB.TV. A select few games will be available to watch on TV with the first televised broadcast set for February 23 against Toronto.

Following Spring Training, the Twins will open the regular season on the west coast with games against Oakland (March 26-29) and Seattle (March 30-April 1). The full Twins schedule can be found here. Minnesota enters the 2020 season as the defending American League Central Divisional Champions. They will look to make another playoff push and a deeper run this season.

