Minnesota Twins Snap 4-Game Skid, Rosario’s Granny

Eddie, Eddie, Eddie! The chants came out of the Minnesota Twins dugout as Eddie Rosario rounded third base after launching a third-inning grand slam to deep right-center field Monday night in Milwaukee. It was Rosario's fourth home run of the season to give the Twins a 4-1 lead.

Randy Dobnak made his fourth start of the season striking out three Brewers batters in five innings of work showing off his incredible breaking ball and backdoor curveballs. And most impressive is his ERA. As Do-Hyoung Park covering the Twins for MLB.com, Dobnak has placed himself as baseball's qualified ERA leader. The rookie still owns the lowest ERA among qualified starters in the Majors (0.90) after he allowed one run on four hits in five innings against the struggling Milwaukee offense.

Not bad for a guy who started the season in Class A ball in Fort Myers.

Twins fans will see another new face tonight as Tyler Clippard takes the hill against the Brewers Josh Lindblom. Coverage begins at 6:30 with the Twins Pregame Lineup on Information 1000 KSOO.