Minnesota Twins Slug MLB Home Run Record and It’s Only August!

The Minnesota Twins have never been considered a home run hitting team but this Summer it has been a different story.

On Saturday night, the Twins belted their 268th home run of the season off the bat of Mitch Garver and made history by setting the all time home run record in Major League Baseball and it's only August.

Unfortunately, the Twins lost the game 10-7 to the Detroit Tiger, but still hold a comfortable lead in the AL Central.

The Twins in fact had 5 home runs in that game with Cruz, Cron, Kepler and Polanco in addition to Garver's two.

Minnesota will have to continue to mash like they have all year to fend off Cleveland and prosper in the postseason.

