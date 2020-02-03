Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Opening day for the Minnesota Twins 2020 season at Target Field is set for April 2 against the Oakland Athletics. And single-game tickets for the season are now on sale.

The Twins will have a full week of west coast play in by the time they begin their first homestand of the year and hopefully, this early season schedule will not see any rainouts or delays with the warmer climate.

According to the Twins organization, fans can purchase single-game tickets for the entire 81-game, 2020 Target Field home schedule at twinsbaseball.com, by using the MLB Ballpark app, via phone by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS, or in person at the Target Field Ticket Office.

In the month of April, there are 16 home games listed. May 13, June 16, July 10, August 14 and September 12.

At Target Field the Twins baseball season is all about the fans and family. Kids Day, All You Can Eat Monday's and Tuesday's, Student Day, Dollar-A-Dog Day and other spectacular features throughout the season.

Go Twins!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app