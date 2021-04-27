Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets for May 14-30 On Sale Soon

While it hasn't been the best start to the season for the Minnesota Twins, fans are still excited about getting to Target Field. Now fans will have the opportunity to get tickets to upcoming homestands.

The Minnesota Twins will start to sell single-game tickets for games played between May 14-30. Those games include series against the Oakland Athletics (May 14-16), Chicago White Sox (May 17-19), Baltimore Orioles (May 24-26), and the Kansas City Royals (May 28-30). Single-game tickets for each of those games will go on sale Friday, May 7th at noon.

Target Field will still continue to sell tickets with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats and will be socially distanced. Sales are also restricted to one ticket purchaser per pod. As of today (April 27), Target Field is allowed 10,000 fans per game.

The Twins will also put suites for each of the games on sale. Suites provide fans another opportunity to socially distance themselves from others while hosting their group in a controlled environment. Prices for suites range from $975 to $3,550 depending on the game and the number of people each suite holds. More information about the suites can be found here.

Minnesota (7-14 as of April 27) will look to turn its season around when they finish up a series against Cleveland (April 27/28) and then return home to play Kansas City (April 30-May 2) to begin the month of May.