Minnesota Twins Sign Taylor Rogers

One day after the arbitration deadline, the Minnesota Twins have come to an agreement with closer Taylor Rogers for a one-year contract. Taylor's deal is worth $6 million.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

On Wednesday the Twins ball club locked-in their main starter José Berríos along with center fielder Byron Buxton, reliever Tyler Duffey, catcher Mitch Garver and reliever Caleb Thielbar. However the disappointing news was for outfielder Eddie Rosario as he becomes a free agent.

What can we expect in Rogers? Improvement on his 4.05 ERA. Yes he tallied 30 saves in 2019 but the shortened COVID-19 season of 2020 didn't help.

Rogers was an 11th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2012.

Another shining star to look for this next season will be reliever Matt Wisler.