Minnesota Twins Sign Eight Players Including Buxton and Sano

The Minnesota Twins avoided arbitration on Friday with eight players by working out new deals.

Those eight players included a few of their young talented core like Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano.

Buxton signed a deal worth $1.75 million, while Miguel Sano saw his salary rise to $2.65 million with a potential $50,000 bonus based on the number of plate appearances he has in 2019.

Kyle Gibson will make about $4 million more this year with his deal being worth $8.125 million after having a solid season last summer.

The others included pitcher Jake Odorizzi, outfielder Eddie Rosario and relief pitchers Taylor Rogers and Trevor May.

The Twins already signed big time slugger Nelson Cruz earlier in the off season to be their DH and they are continuing to pursue other options as free agency continues.