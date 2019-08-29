Minnesota Twins Set Team Record for Most Home Runs on the Road

The Minnesota Twins have enjoyed slamming the baseball out of the other MLB ballparks they have visited this season. So much so that the team has set a new road home run record.

Minnesota is seven home runs away from breaking the previous overall team record of 267 set by the 2018 New York Yankees. Before they secure that record, the team has added one other statistical milestone to its season.

Three more home runs were added to the season total on Thursday (August 29) in Chicago as the Twins claimed a 10-5 victory. Minnesota has now hit a total of 141 home runs on the road breaking the previous record of 139 set by the 2001 San Francisco Giants.

Minnesota now enters Friday's weekend series in Detroit with 261 total home runs. With 29 games remaining in the regular season, the Twins lead the Cleveland Indians by 3.5 games.