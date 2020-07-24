Minnesota Twins Set 2020 Opening Day Roster and Lineup
Miguel Sano is available and will start in tonight's season opener for the Minnesota Twins. Here's a look at the opening day roster and starting lineup for tonight.
Minnesota has configured the opening day roster and both Byron Buxton and Sano are listed on the active roster. Sano will get the start tonight at first base against the Chicago White Sox. Buxton was not placed in the opening lineup.
Minnesota Twins 2020 Opening Day Lineup
- RF: Max Kepler
- 3B: Josh Donaldson
- SS: Jorge Polanco
- DH: Nelson Cruz
- LF: Eddie Rosario
- C: Mitch Garver
- CF: Jake Cave
- 1B: Miguel Sano
- 2B: Luis Arraez
- Pitcher: Jose Berrios
Jake Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 30-man roster includes 15 position players and 15 pitchers. Tomás Telis, Caleb Thielbar, and Jorge Alcala are a part of the Twins' taxi squad.
Here is the entire Opening Day roster for the Minnesota Twins.
- Catchers: Mitch Garver, Alex Avila
- First Base: Miguel Sano
- Second Base: Luis Arraez
- Shortstop: Jorge Polanco
- Third Base: Josh Donaldson
- Infielders: Ehire Adrianza, Marwin Gonzalez
- Left Field: Eddie Rosario
- Center Field: Byron Buxton
- Right Field: Max Kepler
- Outfielders: Jake Cave, LaMonte Wade Jr, Aaron Whitefield
- Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz
- Starting Pitchers: Jose Berrios, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Homer Bailey
- Relief Pitchers: Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard, Zack Littell, Cody Stashak, Matt Wisler, Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe
- Taxi Squad: Jorge Alcala, Tomas Telis, Caleb Thielbar
- 10-day IL: Jake Odorizzi, Willians Astudillo
- Restricted List: Michael Pineda, Fernando Romero
Minnesota begins the season tonight against the White Sox at 7:10 PM. You can watch the game through FOX Sports North and listen to the game on Information 1000 KSOO.
Source: Minnesota Twins