Minnesota Twins Set 2020 Opening Day Roster and Lineup

Miguel Sano is available and will start in tonight's season opener for the Minnesota Twins. Here's a look at the opening day roster and starting lineup for tonight.

Minnesota has configured the opening day roster and both Byron Buxton and Sano are listed on the active roster. Sano will get the start tonight at first base against the Chicago White Sox. Buxton was not placed in the opening lineup.

Minnesota Twins 2020 Opening Day Lineup

RF: Max Kepler

3B: Josh Donaldson

SS: Jorge Polanco

DH: Nelson Cruz

LF: Eddie Rosario

C: Mitch Garver

CF: Jake Cave

1B: Miguel Sano

2B: Luis Arraez

Pitcher: Jose Berrios

Jake Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 30-man roster includes 15 position players and 15 pitchers. Tomás Telis, Caleb Thielbar, and Jorge Alcala are a part of the Twins' taxi squad.

Here is the entire Opening Day roster for the Minnesota Twins.

Catchers: Mitch Garver, Alex Avila

First Base: Miguel Sano

Second Base: Luis Arraez

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco

Third Base: Josh Donaldson

Infielders: Ehire Adrianza, Marwin Gonzalez

Left Field: Eddie Rosario

Center Field: Byron Buxton

Right Field: Max Kepler

Outfielders: Jake Cave, LaMonte Wade Jr, Aaron Whitefield

Designated Hitter: Nelson Cruz

Starting Pitchers: Jose Berrios, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda, Homer Bailey

Relief Pitchers: Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May, Sergio Romo, Tyler Clippard, Zack Littell, Cody Stashak, Matt Wisler, Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe

Taxi Squad: Jorge Alcala, Tomas Telis, Caleb Thielbar

10-day IL: Jake Odorizzi, Willians Astudillo

Restricted List: Michael Pineda, Fernando Romero

Minnesota begins the season tonight against the White Sox at 7:10 PM. You can watch the game through FOX Sports North and listen to the game on Information 1000 KSOO.

Source: Minnesota Twins