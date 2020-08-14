The Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals will still play in September, but the two games will be smashed into one day.

MLB announced today (8/14) that it has moved the Twins/Cardinals series on September 8 and 9 to a doubleheader on September 8. The first pitch that day at Busch Stadium will take place at 2:15 CT with the second game to follow shortly after the conclusion of the first. Both games will be seven innings. The move creates an off-day for the Cardinals and it also gives the Twins two consecutive days off on September 9 and 10.

The change was made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that the Cardinals have gone through. Needing to fit multiple games in a short window to get to 60 total, MLB has combed through the schedule to find any situation in which they could squeeze in an off-day for St. Louis.

St. Louis will have to get used to doubleheaders in general. MLB has added three doubleheaders against the Cubs, two against the Pirates, and the league will look to find a date for the postponed doubleheader against Detroit in the future. In total, the Cardinals will have 11 doubleheaders in the final 44 days of the season.