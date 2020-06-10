The Minnesota Twins have selected North Carolina first baseman Aaron Sabato 27th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Sabato, 21, was ranked 41st overall by MLB.com in players available heading into the 2020 Draft. The 6'2, 230-pound first baseman has become the fifth straight position player to be selected by the Twins in the first round of the MLB Draft according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Sabato's strengths, according to his MLB.com scouting report, include his work at the plate and the power he possesses. His defense has improved over his college career but lacks arm strength. His running ability is also a question mark heading into his MLB career. The report also says that Sabato shows "some parallels between him and a college version of (New York Mets 1B) Pete Alonso."

During his college career, Sabato was named "Collegiate Baseball Co-National Freshman of the Year, first-team All-America and Freshman All-America. Baseball America and D1 Baseball first-team Freshman All-America and third-team All-America" according to his UNC profile. He also holds the freshman record for home runs in a season at 18.

Moving forward in the shortened five-round 2020 MLB Draft, the Twins are scheduled to make selections at pick 59 (second round), 128 (fourth round), and 158 (fifth round).