The Minnesota Twins have had only one game so far on national television, but that has led to huge ratings regionally on Fox Sports North.

This season has been a huge success for the Twins so far as the team holds the best record in baseball (May 30). Mother nature did not cooperate in helping get fans into the seats at Target Field in the early stages of the season, and that has led to higher TV ratings.

Minnesota's game on Tuesday (May 27) night against Milwaukee pulled a TV rating that the team hasn't seen since at least the 2010 season. That night, the Twins/Brewers game pulled in an 11.2 rating. That rating is equal to about 200,000 houses in the region that were tuned into the game according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune .

MLB Network had decided to pick up four Twins games that are shown to select markets over the next two weeks. Outside of that, Minnesota is currently not scheduled for any primetime games throughout the rest of the season.

But if you ask everyone from Fox Sports North, we are sure they are very happy about that.