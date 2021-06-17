As Josh Donaldson scored his 100th RBI and would eventually leave the game with a leg injury, the Minnesota Twins took control of T-Mobile Park on Wednesday winning the series finale against the Seattle Mariners 7-2.

Nelson Cruz tee'd off with a line-shot to the left-field second deck for a 3-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. It was Boomstick's 14th dinger of the year for the former Mariner.

Cruz now has 431 career home runs and is tied with Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th all-time.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota is off today before beginning a weekend series in Texas against the Rangers.