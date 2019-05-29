Minnesota Twins Rookie Pitcher Smoked Milwaukee Brewers in Debut

With Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list Devin Smeltzer made his Major League debut Tuesday night at Target Field and for the Minnesota Twins rookie it was just another day.

Smeltzer rocked the Milwaukee Brewers allowing only three hits in six scoreless innings as he struck out seven and the Twins win 5-3. Smeltzer became only the fifth Twins pitcher -- and fourth starter -- since the franchise moved to Minnesota to throw at least six scoreless innings in his Major League debut.

It's always cool to see a rookie with his socks worn high as confident as Smeltzer was on Tuesday night. Even though he's a big-leaguer now number 31 showed ice all night.

Eddie Rosario jacked his 17th home run.

The Twins have a day off now before a weekend series in Tampa Bay where Martin Perez will be on the mound for a 6:10 PM start on Information 1000 KSOO.