Minnesota Twins got to see another rooking make his major league debut in Stephen Gonsalves. Unfortunately, he didn't make it past the second inning against the White Sox.

The Twins' No. 5 overall prospect gave up four runs over 1 1/3 innings in the 8-5 loss to Chicago.

This was a make-up game from last April when it was snowed-out!

The closest Minnesota came was when Jake Cave who went 3 for 3 goes deep for his 6th homer of the season to make it 5-3 Chicago. But it was the top half of the Twins line-up that put up zeros.

Joe Mauer, Eddie Rosario, Jose Polonco and Miguel Sano collectively had one of their worst outings.

Minnesota now sits 13 games behind the American League Central leader Cleveland Indians.

Twins and Sox again tonight but the two-game series will shift to Chicago with Jose Berrios pitching.

Minnesota Twins baseball is on Information 1000 KSOO.

See Also: