Minnesota Twins Roll to Extra Innings Win

Minnesota Twins now have five players with 30 or more home runs after Miguel Sano belts his 30th of the season in the 12 inning 9-8 win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

With Mitch Garver tying the game in the 11th inning, Minnesota goes to the bottom of the 12th when Chicago reliever José Ruiz hit Ronald Torreyes with a pitch with the bases loaded to walk in the winning run.

Sano launched the bamba 482 feet just clearing the third deck rail and joined Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver in the record setting night. For the first time in history one major league team has five 30 home run hitters.

The magic number is now seven as the Twins and White Sox play the series finale tonight at 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.