Minnesota Twins Report Some Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Twins have confirmed that some players within their organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

Minnesota Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey announced yesterday on a group video chat that some players within the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. He did not specify what players came down with the virus, or what level of league those players participate in. What he was able to say was that none of the players were working out in Minneapolis or in Fort Myers. All those that have tested positive are currently doing well at home.

According to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com, Falvey did expand on the positive tests and that one of the players was one they were hoping to have on the 40-man roster or taxi squad. Among those that have tested positive, one player received it by having close contact with someone who had the virus, another player was tested after experiencing mild symptoms, and at least one of the cases was someone who was asymptomatic.

Major League Baseball camps are scheduled to open around July 1 with the shortened season set to begin on either July 23 or 24. With some of the members within the organization testing positive, the Twins reiterated that they would be taking extra precautions and following MLB guidelines to help everything go as smoothly as possible.

Source: Do-Hyoung Park, MLB.com, Twinsbaseball.com