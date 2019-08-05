Minnesota Twins Recall Devin Smeltzer, Sweep Kansas City

Devin Smeltzer got the call again and boarded a plane for Minneapolis where he started Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Newly acquired Sam Dyson was put on the disabled list for the next 10 days after dealing with tendinitis. Dyson joins Byron Buxton and Michael Pineda.

Jason Castro hit his 11th home run of the season.

Coming up tonight Minnesota will send Jake Odorizzi to the mound. First pitch is 7:10 PM on Information 10000 KSOO.