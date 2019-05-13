Minnesota Twins Rally Comes up Short, fall to Detroit Tigers

Martin Perez lost his first game of the season as the Minnesota Twins drop the series finale 5-3 to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Byron Buxton recorded a season-high three hits, Jake Cave went 2-for-4. Perez would leave the game after being hit in the foot by a liner. And designated hitter Nelson Cruz left with a wrist injury.

But leaving that many baserunners when the offence has been on such a power steak was disappointing.

Willians Astudillo made his 36th career start this afternoon and his first in the lead-off spot doubling in the seventh inning, extending his current hitting streak to five games in which he is batting .357

The Twins boarded a plane right after Sunday's loss for the west coast where they begin a series with the LA Angles tonight. Jose Berrios will start with a first pitch at 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.