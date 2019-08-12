Minnesota Twins President Dave St. Peter is Enjoying the Season

Minnesota Twins President Dave St. Peter has been around a long time with the organization and he realizes a season is a marathon not a sprint as good as anybody.

So his message to the fans during this roller coaster ride of a season is to enjoy the season.

During a visit on Overtime on Monday, St. Peter discussed the season, Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton's years so far as well as his admiration for Rocco Baldelli in year one as Manager of the club.

I absolutely love the optimism from Dave and I believe the Twins will indeed not only win the division but make a deep run in October.

The first quarter of the season the Twins were clearly the best team in the AL Central and with a better bullpen now, they have the recipe to do exactly that.

There are always going to be ups and downs in a 162 game season and even though that can be cliche, it holds true in this marathon sport.

So chill Twins fans, the lead is no more and it doesn't matter.

Throughout a marathon, the best race to the front and when it's all said and done, that team is Minnesota and they will prove it over the last quarter of the season.