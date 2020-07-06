Minnesota Twins Players Test Positive for COVID-19

With players testing positive and others choosing to sit out the shortened season, Major League Baseball this year continues to ride a roller coaster. Will fans see their favorite players? What, if any, has the coronavirus pandemic had on team members? Will we really see our team take the field?

For Minnesota Twins fans four of their players will be sidelined due to testing positive with COVID-19: 3B Miguel Sano, C Willians Astudillo, SS Nick Gordon RHP, and Edwar Colina.

According to the Minnesota Twins, Sano said, "I know I got a positive on the test for coronavirus, but I don't have any symptoms in my body, and I want to tell everybody how I feel. I feel great, and I don't have any problems. I'm only waiting to see a couple of tests, and as soon as I get cleared, I'm going back to the field. I miss my team. I miss my fans. 2020. We love you."

Around the league other players who are closely watching Opening Day July 23 but also on the positive list are:

Charlie Blackmon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Genesis Cabrera, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Luis Cessa, RHP, New York Yankees

Delino Deshields Jr., OF, Cleveland Indians

Darwinzon Hernandez, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Pete Kozma, INF, Atlanta Braves

DJ LeMahieu, INF, New York Yankees

Brett Martin, LHP, Texas Rangers

Salvador Perez, C, Kansas City Royals

Tommy Pham, OF, San Diego Padres

Ricardo Sanchez, LHP, St. Louis Cardinals

Will Smith, LHP, Atlanta Braves

Josh Taylor, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Touki Toussaint, RHP, Atlanta Braves