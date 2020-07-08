Minnesota Twins Pitching Rotation

When it comes to Opening Day pitching who would you like to see on the mound for the Minnesota Twins? Jose Berrios would be my pick. And the Twins are looking at a 5-man rotation this season. Or, for this 60-day season.

From there you have to look at Jake Odorizzi, Rich Hill, and Kenta Maeda. All should be locks. According to Do-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com, Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson said Tuesday that he anticipates more traditional usage from a core of five starters, even in the early days of the season.

Down the roster and still being considered are Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer, Homer Bailey, and Lewis Thorpe.

If you are wondering about Michael Pineda like I was, and forgot, he was suspended. But keep him penciled in.

Minnesota players like the rest of Major League Baseball continue COVID-19 testing and Byron Buxton and reliever Cody Stashak both cleared the intake protocol and joined Twins camp for organized activity.