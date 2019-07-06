Minnesota Twins Pitcher Jose Berrios Added to MLB All Star Game

Jose Berrios is heading to his second MLB All Star Game after being named on Wednesday to the team.

Berrios will be replacing his Twins injured teammate Jake Odorizzi.

This is Jose Berrios second trip to the All Star Game after being named to the squad a season ago.

It was a surprise to some that Berrios wasn't named to the initial list of All Star's after having a really good start to the 2019 season.

He has a 8-4 record with a 2.89 ERA and has been able to continue to command his pitches and find more consistency as his career has progressed.

He also becomes the first Twins starting pitcher to go to consecutive All-Star Games since former Twins ace Johan Santana who went to three consecutive games in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

The 2019 MLB All Star Game will take place in Cleveland on June 9th.