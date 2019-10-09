Minnesota Twins Pick Up Nelson Cruz’s Contract Option for 2020

Nelson Cruz will be with the Minnesota Twins again next season as the team has picked up his $12 million option for 2020.

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman has reported that the Twins have elected to pick up Cruz's contract option for next season. Cruz signed a one-year, $14 million deal with a contract option last offseason. The decision was expected following a stellar year for Cruz that featured 41 home runs, a .311 batting average, and 108 RBIs.

Cruz helped the Twins to 101 total wins and an MLB playoff appearance. The Twins season came to an end in the ALDS against the Yankees.

The 39-year-old will enter his 16th MLB season next year and has 401 total home runs in his career. Prior to the Twins, Cruz previously played for Milwaukee (2005), Texas (2006-2013), Baltimore (2014), Seattle (2015-2017).