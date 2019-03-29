Minnesota Twins Opening Day Win, Jose Berrios Records Shutout

Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season on Thursday saw the Minnesota Twins new skipper Rocco Baldelli get his first win as manager.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

According to Twins beat writer Do-Hyoung Park , Minnesota was led by a sterling start from their budding ace and a timely two-run double by Marwin Gonzalez. The Twins sent an early message to the Cleveland Indians with a 2-0 victory on Thursday.

Starter Jose Berrios was red-hot in his first start of the season working 7 and 2/3 innings striking out ten Cleveland batters in the shutout win.

The series continues Saturday at Target field when Jake Odorizzi will throw the first pitch at 1:10 PM. He'll be facing Trevor Bauer for the defending American League Central champion Indians.