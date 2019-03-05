Minnesota Twins Opening Day Starter, Jose Berrios

The Minnesota Twins will send Jose Berrios to the mound on the opening day of the Major League baseball season March 28th against the Cleveland Indians. Berríos was a first-time All-Star in 2018 and finished the season with a 3.84 earned-run average in 32 starts.

Another stat when it comes to opening day starters is that Berrios will be the youngest pitcher to get the start since Brad Radke. In three years as a major-leaguer Berrios has compiled a 29-26 record.

D-Hyoung Park writing for MLB.com and covering the Twins writes the ambitious right-hander had made no secret of his desire to start Opening Day and establish himself as the ace of the Twins' rotation.

"I have the chance to try and be the ace for the team for a long time," Berrios, a native of Puerto Rico, said earlier this offseason. "I want to work, and I want to be the best. I don't care if people say, 'Oh, Berrios is a young guy, he's a little guy.' How I prepare myself is to be the best guy in the world at this level."

Minnesota Twins baseball is on Information 1000 KSOO.