Minnesota Twins Offering At Home Activities for Kids and Adults

The Minnesota Twins are doing their part to help fans get through this time with no baseball.

Not only are they offering up classic Minnesota Twins games on TV, but they are also now offering some at-home activities for fans to help them get their baseball fix.

During the classic games on TV, you can follow along and play RETRO TWINGO via the MLB Ballpark app.

Those games are aired on Fox Sports North and the Twins social media sites

In addition to TWINGO, the Twins are offering kids activities to help pass the time for their younger fans.

Those activities include a Daily Drawing Challenge, reading activities, TC home videos and you can even write to TC Bear..

Kudos to the Twins for going out of their way to help baseball fans deal with games being postponed.

For more information on the latest news surrounding the Minnesota Twins, you can visit their website.