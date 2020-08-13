Minnesota Twins Offense Powers to Win Finale

A relentless offense propelled the Minnesota Twins to take the rubber match from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Miller Park. Kenta Maeda dominated on the mound working six and two-thirds innings marking the longest start by a Twins pitcher this season retiring 17 of the first 18 batters he faced.

The Twins scored 12 runs on 15 hits in the 12-2 blowout with Byron Buxton smoking two home runs. In the third inning, Miguel Sano launched a towering home run to left field and both Twins radio and TV announcers couldn't track it.

Of the starting lineup, only Nelson Cruz and Marwin Gonzalez did not score a run.

Today the Twins will enjoy their only day off of the month. On Friday its home sweet home hosting the Kansas City Royals at Target Field. Jake Odorizzi gets the start for the Twins while Jacob Junis is expected to go for the Royals. The Twins Pregame Lineup starts it off at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.