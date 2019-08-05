Minnesota Twins New Bullpen Addition Sent to the IL

The Minnesota Twins needed some extra help in their bullpen prior to the MLB trade deadline and they addressed that with the additions of Sam Dyson and Sergio Romo.

That was the good news last week for Minnesota Twins fans but now comes the bad news about one of those two additions.

Sam Dyson is headed to the 10 day IL after experiencing forearm tightness.

Dyson came over in a trade with the San Francisco Giants last Wednesday.

In a couple of appearances with the Twins after the deadline, Dyson struggled, but now knowing a injury may have been in play, it should be seen as a relief after the poor performances.

Dyson will be re-evaluated after the 10 days to see if he will be able to come off the list and resume baseball activities.