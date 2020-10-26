Minnesota Twins Nelson Cruz Named MLB Man of the Year

The Minnesota Twins took home the AL Central title in 2020 and now some of their players are taking home some individual awards as well.

Minnesota Twins slugger Nelson Cruz has been named the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award by his peers.

Ever since Cruz showed up in Minnesota he has been great on the field and off.

That has been something that has always been consistent with the now 40-year-old Cruz throughout this Major League Baseball career.

Whether it is current or former teammates, front offices, or the opposing team, the respect for Cruz is league-wide and this award solidifies that.

According to the Twins website, Cruz is the third Twins player to be honored with the award, joining Torii Hunter in 2007 and Paul Molitor in 1998.

The Marvin Miller Award is given out annually to a player "whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement."

Cruz embodies all that and not only have the Twins been lucky to have him on the field, but they have also been lucky to have him in the clubhouse and community as well.

