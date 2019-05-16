Minnesota Twins Moving on From Addison Reed

The Minnesota Twins have been on fire this year and currently sit in first place of the AL Central.

That said, this isn't the kind of year where the Twins are or should be patient with those who are underperforming.

Addison Reed fell under that category and the Minnesota Twins designated him for assignment and appear to be moving on.

Reed was once thought to be a key part of the Twins future on the mound but has never panned out.

This season he had not seen Major League action and was rehabbing a injury to his thumb.