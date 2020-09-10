The final game of the weekend series between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians will now take place at a new time.

Minnesota and Cleveland were scheduled to play Sunday's (September 13) game at 3:05 PM at Target Field. The original time was set in accordance with the Minnesota Vikings hosting Green Bay at US Bank Stadium at noon.

Due to the Packers/Vikings game being held without fans in attendance, thus taking away downtown Minneapolis traffic issues, the Indians and Twins have decided to move their game to 1:10 PM. This will also help both teams as they travel to different cities following the game.

This sounds like the perfect time to have two TVs set up to watch both games at the same time. For those of us that aren't that lucky, we'll be flipping back and forth between the two. Either way, Minnesota sports fans won't have the luxury of watching the Packers/Vikings first and then watch the entire Indians/Twins game after.

The Twins and Indians will play three games from Friday-Sunday with major division implications at stake. Both teams, as of Thursday (September 10) afternoon, sit one game behind Chicago for first place in the AL Central.