Minnesota Twins Minor League Affiliate Places Stadium on Airbnb

If you need an excuse for a vacation to Florida, the Minnesota Twins' Double-A affiliate Pensacola Blue Wahoos have put their stadium up for rent on Airbnb.

Your journey would take you down to Pensacola, Florida for a stay right on Pensacola Bay. Fans can purchase the Airbnb for the low price of $1500 per night. While that sounds extreme, the facility includes the ability to host 10 guests in 1 bedroom with 10 beds and three shared bathrooms.

No, really. This is a real listing on the website. Amenities include full access to the clubhouse, batting cage, and the field. Heck, they say you can even eat breakfast on home plate if your heart desires.

Okay so you're all set and ready to make the trip, but there's one issue. There is no more current availability left on the booking calendar for the stadium. So either we're all late to the party or most dates are blacked out for 2020.

As of now, there's no indication that this idea would trickle into the world of Major League Baseball and with the Twins. I mean, most things tend to move up from AA to AAA to MLB, so this might have a few more steps to go before Target Field is randomly opened up in Minneapolis.