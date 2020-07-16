Minnesota Twins Miguel Sano Cleared, COVID-19 Free

The COVID-19 protocols for all Major League Baseball players is after testing positive they need to have two negative tests in a 24-hour period before returning to the field. Miguel Sano, was one of five Minnesota Twins who have tested positive with the coronavirus. Willians Astudillo, Nick Gordon and Edwar Colina along with Wilfredo Tovar

Now with Josh Donaldson in a Twins uniform, Sano is making a move over to first base. Part of the Bamba crew, Sano went yard 34 times last season with 79 RBIs.

With Sano back at Target Field this week the news is also good for outfielder Byron Buxton. The centerfielder was carted off the field during an intrasquad game on Monday after sustaining a left foot injury. Testing found just a mild sprain and Buxton, according to Do-Hyoung Park reporting for MLB.com says, Buxton was in the clubhouse Wednesday, walking around without a boot for the second straight day.

The Twins will open the season Wednesday, July 22 on the road playing the Chicago Cubs. The shortened-season opener will be across town on Friday, July 24 with the Chicago White Sox. Minnesota will return to Target Field for the home opener on Tuesday, July 28 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

All Minnesota Twins games will air on Information 1000 KSOO.