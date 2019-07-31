Minnesota Twins Made Trades for Sam Dyson, Marcos Diplan

Minnesota Twins fans entered Wednesday's MLB trade deadline with optimism that the team would make a big move. They ended up seeing the team trade for another reliever and a minor leaguer.

The Twins managed to strike a deal about an hour before the deadline for minor leaguer Marcos Diplan from the Milwaukee Brewers. Diplan was recently designated for assignment which led to the trade. Minnesota sent cash in exchange for Diplan, and they will send Diplan to their AA Pensacola affiliate.

As the clock continued to click to 3:00 PM CT, all hope looked to be lost for the Twins. No trades were being announced and the big-name pitchers across the league looked to be locked into staying with their current teams.

With minutes remaining, the Twins managed to strike a deal with the San Francisco Giants for reliever Sam Dyson. Dyson holds a 4-1 record with a 2.74 ERA this season during his time with the Giants. He has appeared in 49 games and 51 innings. The Twins acquired Dyson in exchange for minor leaguers Jaylin Davis, Prelander Berroa, and Kai-Wei Teng.

Minnesota will play two more games against Miami before the team returns home for a weekend series against Kansas City.