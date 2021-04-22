Minnesota Twins Lose Gaffe Game, A’s Win 11th Straight

Who would have thought as crappy as the Minnesota Twins have been over the last couple of years they would be able to hang on to a two-run lead in extras. Wait. That's right, the Twins have a reputation of blowing leads in late innings.

Well, they did it again on Wednesday in Oakland after Byron Buxton belted a two-run homer in the top of the 10th inning for the lead. The A's win the game 13-12 after back-to-back infield throwing errors. Nelson Cruz had a pair of dingers on the day.

Oakland has now won 11 in a row which is tied for their longest win streak since their franchise-record 20-game streak in 2002.

Get our free mobile app

The costly errors just added to the dismal west coast road trip with the Twins going 0-3 with two games postponed due to players testing positive for Covid-19. Minnesota has now lost nine of their last ten games.

Traveling back to Minnesota with a day off Thursday, the Twins beginning a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.