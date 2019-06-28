Minnesota Twins Longest Game Ever at Target Field, Again

Minnesota Twins in the final game of the Tampa Bay series at Target field on Thursday score early. Two runs in the first inning. And then would be silent for the next 18 innings.

Yes the Twins played their second 17-plus inning game in 9 days only to lose to the Rays 5-2.

They even played “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” twice.

Kyle Gibson actually game into that marathon in the 17th.

After a 57 minute rain delay the ballgame was finally over five-hours and 42-minutes later.

Now for Minnesota, the weekend stand puts them in Chicago playing the White Sox. Tonight's Twins starter is Jose Berrios.

Now the good news for Minnesota is that Jorge Polonco will be in this year’s All-Star game. Polanco led the American League shortstops in voting. Polanco is the first Twins player elected to start a Midsummer Classic since Joe Mauer started at catcher in the 2013 All-Star Game.