Minnesota Twins Kenta Maeda Comes Close to No-Hitter

Facing the same team in consecutive starts Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda was solid on the mound Tuesday night at Target Field against the Milwaukee Brewers. Putting on a strike out show, Maeda was working his way to a no hitter fanning 12 hitters when in the ninth inning Eric Sogard ripped the Brewers only ball to the outfield all night. So much for the no-no.

With the game tied in the bottom of the 12th inning Jorge Polonco was at the plate looking at five Brewer infielders with Twins runners on first and second base. A slow roller up the middle and Byron Buxton slides in to give the Twins a 4-3 win.

Tonight Rich Hill will make his first start since July 29 returning from the injured list and lead the Twins against Brett Anderson. The Twins Pregame Lineup begins at 6:30 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.