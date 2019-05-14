Minnesota Twins Jose Berrios has Off Night in Loss

After tying the game in the fifth inning off a Marwin Gonzales two run homer the Minnesota Twins lose the opening game of the LA Angels series 5-4. In a five inning outing Jose Berrios gave up 12 hits and five home runs on the night.

Berrios has been riding on a high of late. Not allowing a walk in the last there outings. On Monday night at Target Field the starting pitcher walked three Angle hitters.

Jorge Polanco accounted for the Twins first two runs early in the game with his two-run home run.

Game two is tonight with Kyle Gibson getting the start at 6:40 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

A day after finding out they avoided the worst with pitcher Martin Perez, who took a batted ball off the foot in Sunday’s game, the Minnesota Twins appear to have escaped serious injury with designated hitter Nelson Cruz who left Sunday’s game with left wrist soreness. MRI results on Monday were negative.