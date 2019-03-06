The Minnesota Twins are jumping on the sports bandwagon of offering food and beer at lower prices.

Minnesota announced today (March 6, 2019) on Twitter that they would be offering family-friendly concession prices at Target Field this season. Some of the items that will be discounted include hot dogs ($4), nachos ($4), peanuts ($3), soda ($2), and even beer!

Atlanta was the first to start with lower concession prices at the new Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Baltimore Ravens followed the Falcons, and now it appears that more stadiums will start to do the same. The idea is that lower concession prices would lead to more families attending games in person. It has worked for the Falcons to a point where they have recently announced that they will lower prices even more for the 2019 season .

The Twins will still offer multiple concession stands around the ballpark with more unique food and beverage options. Minnesota opens the regular season at home on March 28 against Cleveland.