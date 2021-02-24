Minnesota Twins Hoping to Have 10,000 Fans at Home Opener

If the Minnesota Twins have their way, about 10,000 fans will be able to attend the home opener on April 8th.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Twins are in the process of seeking Governor Tim Walz's approval to allow 10,000 fans to attend the home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

10,000 fans would be equal to about 25% capacity of Target Field. The Twins would structure seating like we've seen in other venues allowing fans. Protection measures would include pod seating and all spectators being required to wear a mask while at the event.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Walz will have an opportunity to see how the Twins handle hosting fans with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic during Spring Training. Previously, the Twins announced that they would host about 2,500 fans in Fort Meyers.

So far, Spring Training ticket sales have shown the Twins that fans are eager to get back to stadiums and back to watching sporting events live in person. All tickets for their Spring Training games sold out in a half-hour on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Opening Day and the home opener for each team is one of the most high-demand ticket days of the year. Usually, the Twins sell out Target Field on the first home game. If only 10,000 fans are allowed, expect that demand and secondary ticket market prices be at a much higher rate than normal.

There is no current timetable as to when Governor Walz will make the decision to allow fans to attend games this season. His spokesperson told the Star Tribune that he will continue to monitor local health guidelines and hopes that the state is able to keep cases under control. But, with the home opener scheduled for April 8, we should all expect some form of announcement within the next few weeks.