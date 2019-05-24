Minnesota Twins Home Run Barrage, Series Sweep

The Minnesota Twins smashed eight home runs in the series finale on Thursday against the LA Angels. Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Sanó each went yard twice, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario and C.J. Cron added to the score sheet with long balls and the Twins drubbed the Angels 16-7.

The game on Thursday was a makeup due to unplayable field conditions Wednesday night.

Martin Perez (7-1) would work 5 innings.

The Twins’ franchise record of eight homers in a game was originally set on Aug. 29, 1963. Total on the year in this early season is 98 homers.

Returning home to Target Field today the Twins begin the Memorial Day weekend with the Chicago White Sox in their first meeting of the season. Jose Berrios starts it off at 7:10 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.