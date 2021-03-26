Minnesota Twins Home Opener Sold Out

The home opener and first eight weekend home games of the 2021 season for the Minnesota Twins are officially sellouts.

Aaaaaah, the anticipation of baseball returning has Minnesota Twins fans charged-up and anxious for the home teams return to Target Field. And they've shown it by snatching up all the tickets for the 2021 season home opener.

The Twins will open the season on the road Thursday, April 1 in Milwaukee for three games then travel to Detroit. On Thursday, April 8 Minnesota will celebrate the season home opener with the Seattle Mariners. According to a release by the Twins, that game, along with the first eight weekend home games of the 2021 season, are officially sellouts. Tickets for those nine games sold out during the first six hours, through May 6.

If you're looking to take the family to the Twin Cities for a ball game next month, there are tickets for the Boston Red Sox series April 12-15. Then you will have to wait until the Texas Rangers come to town for four games May 3-6.

No doubt Twins tickets will be a hot item this year as Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health have opened the 2021 season with a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans per game at Target Field.

Fans at Target Field this season will be seated in pods of two or four contiguous seats only.