The Minnesota Twins have been swinging big this off season as they try to add talent to a roster who already won the AL Central a year ago.

Most of those swings have results in singles or doubles in the free agent market but on Tuesday they hit a home run.

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a four year deal with slugger Josh Donaldson according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to those reports, the deal is worth $84 million over four years and has a club option for a fifth year.

A year ago the Twins set a MLB home run record and will probably flirt with it again this year considering all the big boppers they have in the middle of their lineup.

Along side Donaldson, the Twins will toss out the likes of Nelson Cruz, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver, Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and more throughout a loaded lineup.

Donaldson had a great 2019 season for the Braves after a couple of injury plagued seasons prior and will look to continue his success he had in Atlanta in his new home.

Over his career, Donaldson is a .273 hitter and has made 3 All Star Games and was the 2015 AL MVP.