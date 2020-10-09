The Minnesota Twins have found their new Director of Team Security and it is a familiar face to the Twin Cities.

North High School football coach and police officer Charles Adams III has been hired by the Twins as their new Director of Team Security.

Adams is a legacy officer and has been on the force for the MPD for twenty-plus years with both his Dad and uncle also being officers.

His father oversees security on game days for the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium.

Adams will keep his job as a football coach at North High School in Minneapolis as he called it a "top priority" according to the Star Tribune.

This move to hire Adams can also be seen as a win for the landscape of relations between the Minneapolis community and law enforcement as both the Twins and Adams are seen as leaders in the Twin Cities.

Adams was reassigned from his post as Resource Officer at North High School after the Minneapolis School District discontinued their relationship with the MPD after the killing of George Floyd by an MDP officer earlier this year.

The continued outreach of organizations and great officers like Charles Adams to work together is what a community like Minneapolis needs during a time like this and the Twins organization will be safer for hiring such a polished pro.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, the 2021 season, and future ticket purchases, you can visit their website.