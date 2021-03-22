I can't wait for the most famous words in baseball - PLAY BALL! As we get ready for the 2021 Major League Baseball season the Minnesota Twins have announced they will be offering 'pod seating' for home games at Target Field April 8-May 6. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, March 25 at 10:00 AM.

In a release by the Twins, the 2021 season begins with a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans per game at Target Field. Minnesota, American League Central Division Champion, opens the season hosting the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series followed by a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Officials with the Twins also stated that in all limited-capacity scenarios, existing Twins Season Ticket Holders will receive priority access to tickets each month. The remaining inventory will be made available to the general public on a month-by-month basis; a ticket on-sale date for Twins home games scheduled for after May 6 will be announced in April.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Twins organization will be following all current state guidelines, plus offering Preferred Parking and “Play it Safe” at Target Field.