Target Field opened for the start of the 2010 season and since that time the Minnesota Twins have the least amount of wins in Major League Baseball.

A couple of days ago I came across this stat on Twitter about how the Twins have the least amount of wins in MLB since Target Field opened. Aaron Gleeman, author and KFAN contributor, punched the numbers on July 3rd and found the unfortunate stat.

The numbers still hold true as of today (July 6). Minnesota has won a total of 622 games since 2010. If there is a bright side, they're only one game back of Miami for least amount of wins.

Even without having a World Series season from 2010-2017, the New York Yankees have the most regular season wins during that time. They currently stand at 774 as of July 5th. The National League has been controlled during the regular season by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

*Statistics reflect regular season wins from start of 2010 season through July 5, 2018. Win totals courtesy of Baseball Reference .*

AL East :

New York Yankees - 774 *Most Wins

Boston - 739 (World Series 2013)

Tampa Bay - 717

Toronto - 694

Baltimore - 678

AL Central :

Cleveland - 719

Detroit - 709

Kansas City - 666 (World Series 2015)

Chicago White Sox - 639

Minnesota - 622 *Least Amount of Wins

AL West:

Texas - 737

Los Angeles Angels - 714

Oakland - 693

Seattle - 657

Houston - 637 (World Series 2017)

NL East:

Washignton - 747

Atlanta - 705

Philadelphia - 673

New York Mets - 664

Miami - 623

NL Central:

St. Louis - 765 (World Series 2011)

Milwaukee - 691

Chicago Cubs - 687 (World Series 2016)

Pittsburgh - 681

Cincinnati - 671

NL West:

Los Angeles Dodgers - 768

San Francisco - 716 (World Series 2010, 2012, 2014)

Arizona - 674

San Diego - 641

Colorado - 634

Just in case you need a fun trivia fact for the weekend!

SEE ALSO: