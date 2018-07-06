Minnesota Twins Have Least Amount of Wins in MLB Since Target Field Opened
Target Field opened for the start of the 2010 season and since that time the Minnesota Twins have the least amount of wins in Major League Baseball.
A couple of days ago I came across this stat on Twitter about how the Twins have the least amount of wins in MLB since Target Field opened. Aaron Gleeman, author and KFAN contributor, punched the numbers on July 3rd and found the unfortunate stat.
The numbers still hold true as of today (July 6). Minnesota has won a total of 622 games since 2010. If there is a bright side, they're only one game back of Miami for least amount of wins.
Even without having a World Series season from 2010-2017, the New York Yankees have the most regular season wins during that time. They currently stand at 774 as of July 5th. The National League has been controlled during the regular season by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
*Statistics reflect regular season wins from start of 2010 season through July 5, 2018. Win totals courtesy of Baseball Reference.*
AL East:
- New York Yankees - 774 *Most Wins
- Boston - 739 (World Series 2013)
- Tampa Bay - 717
- Toronto - 694
- Baltimore - 678
AL Central:
- Cleveland - 719
- Detroit - 709
- Kansas City - 666 (World Series 2015)
- Chicago White Sox - 639
- Minnesota - 622 *Least Amount of Wins
AL West:
- Texas - 737
- Los Angeles Angels - 714
- Oakland - 693
- Seattle - 657
- Houston - 637 (World Series 2017)
NL East:
- Washignton - 747
- Atlanta - 705
- Philadelphia - 673
- New York Mets - 664
- Miami - 623
NL Central:
- St. Louis - 765 (World Series 2011)
- Milwaukee - 691
- Chicago Cubs - 687 (World Series 2016)
- Pittsburgh - 681
- Cincinnati - 671
NL West:
- Los Angeles Dodgers - 768
- San Francisco - 716 (World Series 2010, 2012, 2014)
- Arizona - 674
- San Diego - 641
- Colorado - 634
Just in case you need a fun trivia fact for the weekend!
