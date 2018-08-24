Minnesota Twins Hand Oakland A’s Their Second Straight Loss

Kohl Stewart made his third career start as a Minnesota Twin and Thursday night the rookie came up one out short of picking up his first Major League win.

But the Twins bats did pick up the slack. After a couple of singles Mitch Garver delivered a pinch-hit two-run double against the Oakland A's.

The A's and Houston Astros are on top of the American League West and with the loss Oakland falls a half game back of Houston.

Joe Mauer scored Garver with an RBI single that moved him into a tie with Rod Carew on Minnesota's all-time hit list. Kirby Puckett still holds the record with 2,304.

Max Kepler went deep for a solo home run to seal the 6-4 win for the Twins.

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi will start in the second game of the series tonight at 7:00 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.

