Minnesota Twins Four Possible Affiliate Teams

The Minnesota Twins may soon be able to draw from the Saints, Surge, Kernels, and Mighty Mussels.

In a release this week, an invitation has been extended to the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A), Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A), Cedar Rapids Kernels (High-A) and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (Low-A), and their respective communities, to become club minor league affiliates, beginning with the 2021 season.

The Twins ball club is looking to expand on their player development and by adding these cities to the mix it will give them more depth.

Sitting only ten miles away from Target Field the Saints fans will have the ultimate baseball experience.

And what's on the horizon for the near future? According to the Twins, they have four of the top 100 minor league prospects, led by 2017 first overall pick Royce Lewis at number 10, followed by Kirilloff (No. 33), Trevor Larnach (No. 87), and Jordan Balazovic (No. 93).

With Spring Training only a few months away you can begin planning for the 2021 season.